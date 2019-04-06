1 seriously hurt after truck and motorcycle collide in Cedar Rapids

One was seriously hurt after a Saturday evening crash between a motorcycle and truck, authorities said in a news release.

Emergency crews headed to the intersection of 6th Street and America Drive SW in Cedar Rapids, around 6:40 p.m.

On the scene, officers said they found the driver of the motorcycle suffering from serious injuries. Witnesses said the person was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Authorities said they are not releasing the name of the person at this time, but that the investigation is ongoing.