1 killed, two hurt in Saturday morning crash in Franklin County

A two-vehicle accident in northern Iowa on Saturday morning resulted in one fatality and two other injuries, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders received a report of a crash near mile marker 165 on Interstate 35 in Franklin County. This is near the exit for Iowa Highway 3 near Coulter and Latimer.

Deputies believe that a 2013 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 when it hit an icy patch, causing a loss of control. The truck crossed the median, colliding with a northbound 2014 Kia Sorento, driven by Alyssa Porter, 23, of Hastings, MN.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver, a 31-year-old from Harmony, MN, and a passenger, a 23-year-old from Ames, in the pickup truck were taken to Franklin General Hospital by ambulance with unspecified injuries.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Hampton Fire and EMS, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Latimer and Coulter Fire and EMS assisted in the emergency response.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.