Police in Des Moines were investigating a shooting from Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near the Des Moines River and I-235, in the 1700 block of E. 12th Street.

Minutes later, KCCI reports police got a call about a reported gunshot victim at Mercy Hospital. He died from his injuries.

Police said the victim is believed to have been shot on E. 12th Street.

Authorities did not release the victim's name.

The shooting remains under investigation.