Democrats argue ‘right matters’ in Trump impeachment trial

Democrats argued that President Donald Trump sought a phony investigation of a political rival and pursued a discredited conspiracy theory about Ukraine, while restless senators played with a toy passed out by a colleague Thursday during Trump’s impeachment trial.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the impeachment manager for the House of Representatives, led the effort to lay out the case against the president. (Source: Senate TV/CNN)

On Friday, the Democrats will press their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators on the other charge against the president, obstruction of Congress.

“Right matters,” lead prosecutor Adam Schiff told senators in a late night speech.

Democratic House prosecutors have made an expansive argument at Trump’s impeachment trial that he abused power like no other president in history, swept up by a “completely bogus” theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.

The Democrats say that led Trump to demand that Ukraine investigate his rival Joe Biden — while he withheld crucial military aid as leverage.

Democrats said there was no evidence that Biden did anything improper in dealings with Ukraine.

Republicans outside the chamber challenged Democrats’ argument and pledged to find out more about Biden and his son’s dealings in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, senators found a new outlet to focus their attention: fidget spinners handed out by North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr.

Schiff is the face of the House’s impeachment case against President Donald Trump. Though he has six managers by his side, Schiff is setting the tone, working methodically to convince the Senate Trump deserves to be removed from office.

Schiff told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday it is like he is “introducing myself to a number of the senators” at Trump’s impeachment trial.

He said many Republicans are “finding I’m not the demon” that he’s often portrayed to be.

Republicans were complimentary of Schiff but said they learned nothing new about the case against the president.

Trump’s defense team is waiting its turn, which will come Saturday.

Now on Trump’s team, Dershowitz says, ‘I haven’t changed’

Retired law professor Alan Dershowitz says he hasn’t changed at all and has a long history of representing people whose views he doesn’t necessarily agree with.

Dershowitz is part of Trump’s defense team at the Senate impeachment trial.

He says he ran into Trump on Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago and Trump asked him if he was really going to be part of the team.

The impeachment is the latest high-profile case Dershowitz has participated in over the last half-century, but perhaps no other work he’s done has so befuddled his associates, friends and former students.

