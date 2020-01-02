Some flee, others restock before Australian wildfires worsen

Thousands of tourists are fleeing Australia’s wildfire-ravaged eastern coast ahead of worsening conditions as the military started to evacuate people trapped on the shore further south.

Hot weather and strong winds have fueled destructive wildfires in Australia. (Source: Seven Network/CNN)

Cooler weather has aided firefighting and allowed people to replenish supplies. But fire conditions are expected to deteriorate as high temperatures and strong winds return this weekend.

The early start to Australia’s summer wildfires has led authorities to rate this season the worst on record.

About 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have burned, and at least 17 people have been killed and more than 1,400 homes have been destroyed.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.