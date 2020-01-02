New Year brings changes in the effort to reduce opioid misuse

The New Year brings several changes in the effort to reduce opioid misuse in Iowa, including requiring state healthcare providers to submit prescriptions electronically, instead of on paper.

Naloxone hydrochloride (NARCAN) | Photo Source: Stephanie Alvarez Ewens / CVS / MGN

Rod Courtney with Community Resources United to Stop Heroin of Iowa or CRUSH says he knows firsthand, the lengths addicts will go to get prescription drugs and opioids. He says falsifying paper prescriptions is one of the common ways people have gotten them.

Courtney says this transition is something they've talked about in their group and says it's an important step forward.

The other change is the Iowa Department of Public Health now no longer required to track the administration of Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses.

Courtney who lost his son to an overdose, says although there are other ways to track the use of Narcan, he was worried hearing this at first - but hopes it won't do a disservice to the community.

"I think the tracking that's been done has been positive in a sense that, now we have an idea of population being affected. We know the groups affected and the numbers,” he said.

He says Narcan was never meant to be the answer to ending the epidemic but hopes advocates and healthcare providers can use the information to find more solutions.

In the meantime, he says he hopes more awareness in hospitals as prevention and more treatment options will help.

