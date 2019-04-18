NYC cathedral suspect had booked flight to Italy

Police say a man arrested after entering St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York with two cans of gasoline, lighter fluid and butane lighters had booked a flight to Italy and had also been arrested at a New Jersey cathedral a few days ago.

Deputy New York Police Commissioner John Miller says 37-year-old Marc Lamparello is facing charges including attempted arson and reckless endangerment for after his arrest Wednesday night at the New York City landmark. It happened just days after flames ravaged the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Lamparello remains in police custody.

Police say Lamparello, of Hasbrouck Heights, was confronted by a cathedral security officer when he entered the church and was told he couldn't bring the items inside.

The security officer notified officers from the counterterrorism bureau who were standing outside.

It isn't immediately clear whether Lamparello has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.