Johnson County Fair Starts

The Johnson County Fair started Saturday, and this year it’s bringing in more vendors and new events. Each day has a theme, and Sunday is Ag Day, featuring live music, animal shows, and All-Star Monster Trucks. The fair brings in around 40,000 people every year, and most of the events are free.

The fair also gives a lot of kids the opportunity to present 4-H projects and show their animals. There are competitions for cows, horses, bunnies, and other farm animals throughout the week.

Monday is Senior Day, Tuesday is Kids Day, and Wednesday will close the fair with Veterans Day and a firework show.

