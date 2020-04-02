John Deere Foundry employee tests positive for COVID-19

The John Deere Foundry Operation in Waterloo said one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from John Deere said the employee notified the company of the case on April 1. They have not been to work since March 20.

"At that time, we activated our response plan which included working with local health authorities to implement recommended procedures," a spokesperson told TV9. "This included identifying potential interaction this employee had with other employees and/or business partners. Those individuals have been notified and have been on self-quarantine since that time."