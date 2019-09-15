Jo Daviess Board votes to allow marijuana businesses in parts of the county.

This week the Jo Daviess County Board voted to allow marijuana businesses in 'unincorporated' parts of the county according to our radio partner KDTH.

The county is near Dubuque, and borders Iowa, which has *not* approved recreational marijuana.

The recreational marijuana dispensaries will be allowed in those unincorporated areas once recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois in January.

The vote was 13 to 3.

The Illinois legislature approved the use of recreational marijuana earlier this year, and gave counties the option to allow marijuana businesses.

