CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- An area of low pressure moves slides slowly to the east. Due to its close vicinity, however, clouds remain a part of our forecast on Tuesday. Northeast winds are also in the cards meaning a cooler than a normal day. Highs return to 70 as sunshine also moves in for the later part of the week. As Memorial Day Weekend approaches highs should be near 80 with shower and storm chances. Have a great night.
Cloudy and cooler weather stays in place
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:30 PM, May 18, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 4:49 PM, May 18, 2020