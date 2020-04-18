Buchanan Co. Deputy seriously injured after driver crashes into patrol car during pursuit.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a 2010 Chevy Avalanche, operated by a 29-year-old allegedly struck a pedestrian at 5th and North Frederick in Oelwein. The driver then left the scene.

At approximately 2:42 pm, Conservation Officer Dakota Drish observed the suspect vehicle traveling east on 50th Street near the intersection of L Avenue in Fayette County approximately four miles east of Oelwein.

Officer Drish attempted to stop the Avalanche. The driver did not stop for Officer Drish and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued through Fayette and Buchanan counties.

At the intersection of Buchanan/Delaware Road and 150th, the vehicle the suspect was operating collided with Buchanan County Deputy Dan Walter’s patrol vehicle.

As a result of the crash, Deputy Walter was flown by Air Care to the University of Iowa Hospitals in serious condition.

After the collision, the driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, and was quickly apprehend by Officer Drish.

The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol. Charges are pending and the crash is still under investigation.

