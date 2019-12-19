Beyond The Weather – Star of Bethlehem

The Star of Bethlehem or the Christmas Star has been seen in many displays throughout this season. In fact, a star may be at the top of many of our Christmas trees. But what is this star? What might have caused it?

Certainly, the star may have been an actual star that to the wise men did not appear to move. There are other explanations worth thinking about, however.

A planetary conjunction of two or more planets meeting in the sky would produce a bright object. This may have occurred with Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars. Another possibility is a comet or supernova. They can last at the same point in the sky for months.

Whatever the actual reason for the star, it remains a symbol of the Christmas season. Merry Christmas and happy stargazing!

