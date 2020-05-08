Coronavirus patient greeted with cheers as he's released from the hospital

A special moment happened at UnityPoint St Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids Friday morning. Donald Wheeler from Vinton was released from the hospital after a more than a month and a half battle with Covid-19.

He was greeted by nurses and loved ones on the way out. Wheeler was the first Coronavirus patient at UnityPoint to be intubated. He says he's thankful for the nurses who pushed him to keep fighting.

“Their support was great,” he said. “They’re a group bunch of people, if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here. I can't nothing bad, I can't say nothing bad about them. They’re great.”

Wheeler says the first thing he is going to do at home is order a taco pizza.

