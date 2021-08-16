CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is hiring for a new type of position that allows certain employees to pick their own schedules and the locations where they want to work. They’re known as Flex Shoppers.

“We are expanding on, basically, how the worker is wanting to work,” said Barb Severson, the Flex Coordinator for the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area Hy-Vee locations. “I’ve met with individuals, and they’re wanting to work with the public, maybe they’re already working from home, and they want to get out of the house and talk with people, so they’re just wanting some extra income and just to get out of the house.”

While all Hy-Vee locations are hiring for these positions, Severson said between 1,000 workers are needed between Iowa City and Cedar Rapids stores: 500 in Cedar Rapids, 500 in Iowa City.

“The stores will put out shifts for these employees to go through, and they can sign up for whatever shifts and whatever locations they choose,” Severson said. “So they can work as much or as little as they’d like.”

Right now, the position is only part-time, but there could be opportunities for growth in the future.

“There’s room to get established as a Hy-Vee employee and then move through going from a Flex Worker, going to the main store worker,” she said.

