Website: https://www.steindlerorthopedic.com/

Phone: (319) 338-3606

Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM

ABOUT US:

Welcome to Steindler Orthopedic Clinic!

Since 1950, Steindler Orthopedic Clinic has remained the experienced leader in providing exceptional orthopedic care to patients suffering from bone, joint, and muscle injuries and conditions.

Our specialty-trained doctors are dedicated to providing our patients throughout southeastern Iowa specialized care for injuries and conditions of the ankle, back, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, neck, shoulder, spine, and wrist as well as fracture care, joint replacement and revision, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and sports medicine care.

At Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, we keep you moving.