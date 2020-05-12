Address: 425 Highway 1 West Iowa City, IA 52246

Phone: (319) 337 - 3800

Website: http://www.slagerappliances.com/

About Us

Four generations of quality service. We’re in it for the long haul - for you.

Slager Appliances is locally owned and operated proudly serving our customers for over 70 years. We invite you to come down and meet the most experienced sales staff in Iowa City. Our knowledgeable staff will lend their expertise in the appliance industry when helping you choose the washer, dryer, refrigerator, freezer, oven or dishwasher to fit your needs.

Services

Delivery & Installation

Let the experienced professionals at Slager Appliances of Iowa City handle your delivery and installation needs once your appliance or laundry purchase has been made. Our knowledgeable experts will assure that your new products arrive safely and are installed properly so that you can have a worry-free installation experience. The new appliance will be tested to make sure it works correctly and all packing materials will be removed from your home so that you can get back to your day. Any questions or needs you may have will be handled promptly and professionally.

Professional installation is recommended on certain products, and in some cases necessary to ensure warranty protection coverage. Your Slager Appliances Customer Service Representative can help you decide which installation options are best for you. And, be sure to ask about possible delivery incentives and/or rebates available in your area.

Sales

Slager Appliances of Iowa City understands that today it’s all about the appliance shopping experience - delivering personal sales and exceptional service to the customer. Whether you are in the market for kitchen and laundry appliances or outdoor products, our knowledgeable in-store professionals will assist you through the entire process creating a comfortable, stress-free environment.

Regardless of whether you are coming in for an appliance upgrade or you need an entire kitchen remodeled, one-on-one assistance is what sets us apart from the big box stores. Once you decide on your purchase, an experienced sales specialist will be happy to share special financing and promotional offers available to you on some of our top name brands like:

Sub-Zero, Wolf, Thermador and GE Monogram.

3 Easy Ways to Shop

Phone – Call us at (319) 337-3800 and one of our sales associates will take your order right over the phone.

Visit – Come down to our showroom to check out our inventory of top name brand appliances at competitive prices.

Click – Browse our online appliance catalog to view the brands and models we have available

Parts & Service

At Slager Appliances, our customer service doesn’t stop at the purchase or delivery and installation of appliances. If service is required in the future, you can rest assured of the same dedication to exceptional assistance. Our specially trained service technicians are readily available to handle your washer, dryer, refrigerator, freezer, oven, range and dishwasher service needs whether in or out of warranty.Our complete Parts Department features thousands of appliance parts in stock for your repair and replacement needs. We offer the manufacturers’ warranty on all parts we sell for Sub-Zero, Wolf, Thermador and GE Monogram to name a few. Our Expert Protection packages offer extended service plans for your purchase after the manufacturer warranty runs out. Extended service plans can prove invaluable if the product requires repair or replacement parts. You can’t put a price on peace of mind.

The Showroom

Try Before You Buy

Visit our state-of-the-art interactive appliance vignettesWe have the largest showroom in the Eastern Iowa area with “live” appliances that allow you to “try before you buy.” Our state-of-the-art interactive appliance vignettes let you see exactly what these appliances look like and give you an idea of how they might actually work in your own home! Premier brands like: Sub-Zero, Wolf, Thermador and GE Monogram are paired in these functioning kitchen vignettes with designer cabinetry, countertops and accessories.