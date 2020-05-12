Cedar Rapids Address: 1500 Center St NECedar Rapids, IA 52402

Cedar Rapids Phone: (319) 540-8311

Cedar Rapids-South Address: 2811 Wiley Blvd. SW, Ste. H Cedar Rapids , IA 52404

Cedar Rapids Phone: (319) 540-8090

Email: dr.of.aud@gmail.com

Website: http://www.hearingsolutionsbydrjill.com/

About Us

Professional Hearing Solutions by Dr. Jill was founded on two simple truths-that hearing is a vital sense that plays a significant role in your quality of life and that hearing loss affects everyone uniquely. That’s why we work to solve hearing problems one individual at a time.

We provide personalized attention along with the diagnostics, education, customized products and rehabilitation necessary to make sure your hearing health care needs are met both short and long term.

Our Services

We provide personalized hearing care for all individuals who are curious to determine if they have hearing loss or if they may be in need of hearing aid solutions. Your hearing appointment will involve a comprehensive hearing evaluation as well as an expert consultation to discuss the evaluation results. In this expert consultation, your dedicated hearing care professional will help you understand what, if any, degree of hearing loss may exist for you and possible solutions to treat the effects.

We are now offering in-home hearing exams! Call us today to book your personalized hearing appointment.

After your appointment takes place, we offer a variety of services to accommodate your personal hearing needs:

Personalized hearing aid fittings

Custom swimmer molds and ear plugs

Hearing aid batteries and accessories

Medical referrals

Hearing consultation (individual & family-oriented)

Hearing aid repairs for all brands

Customer hearing protection

Assisted listening devices (TV Ears, etc.)

Hearing awareness program

Our Practice

Our practice prides itself on taking care of each patient as if they were our own family member to receive the best possible hearing outcome. We focus on continually serving the hearing needs of Cedar Rapids, IA and surrounding communities with dedicated hearing care. In this process, our practice demonstrates disciplines and values to ensure fair and personalized hearing care for each patient.

Our Commitment

Our commitment to patient care was built around the mutual agreement of honor, integrity and trust with each patient. As a part of the nationwide Audibel network, we aim to provide the greatest hearing care experience possible by abiding to the following standards that define American. Hearing. Excellence.

Comprehensive Evaluation

We evaluate your hearing, communication needs and goals for your life.

Recommend Only What Needs Recommending

Because we evaluate all your hearing and communication needs, we will recommend a treatment plan that is unique to you and designed to meet your needs.

Clear Understanding of the Hearing Journey and Results

We make sure that you understand what steps will be taken on your journey to better hearing and what the realistic outcomes are for those steps.

Seeing and Hearing the Benefit

We will verify that the hearing instruments and accessories that go with them are working and provide the benefit that you need. This verification may be done through several clinically adopted tools such as Real Ear Measurement, Speech Mapping or Sound Field Verification.

Treatment is More Than Just an Office Visit

We work with you to create a long-term treatment plan, define follow-up appointments, perform regular ongoing evaluations, and any additional care that you may need to make sure you stay satisfied with your hearing in the years to come.

Warranty for One, Warranty for All

When you work with Audibel, you are working not only with your local hearing healthcare professionals, but also the national network that will honor the warranty and support and service guarantees on all Audibel products.

Commitment for a Lifetime

All Audibel products receive free cleanings and testing for their lifetime.