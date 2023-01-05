Iowa Scalp Micro

Address: 250 12th Avenue, Suite 150 Coralville, IA 52241

Phone: 319-329-4359

Email: jon@iowasmp.com

Website: www.iowasmp.com

About Us

Iowa Scalp Micro is the leading scalp micropigmentation company in the Midwest that offers the most natural hair loss solution for balding, thinning hair, transplant scars, and alopecia. We replicate tiny hair follicles to give the look of a buzz cut or short hair stubble. Scalp Micropigmentation is a non-invasive, affordable, and 100% effective hair loss solution. Join thousands of clients who chose Iowa Scalp Micro for their scalp pigmentation treatment!