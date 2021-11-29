MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - There’s something brewing at Goldfinch Tap + Eatery in Marion.

“When I think of winter in Iowa, there’s been limited things to do, and we wanted to create a destination for people to come and enjoy and gather. A reason to get out of the house and venture out to Marion, specifically” said Goldfinch Tap + Eatery Special Events Coordinator Taylor Cole.

Displayed in their front window and decked with red tags is their Giving Tree. In an effort to give back and connect with the community, they’ve partnered with the nonprofit Marion Cares. Each tag on the tree represents a family or child in need this holiday season.

“We actually were able to sponsor more families. We started with 15. In two days, there were only five tags left, so I reached back out to them, and they were able to give us more families in need. The public has already responded so well. We’re so fortunate and just being able to get back it’s very important,” said Cole.

The tree is just a touch for what their team has in store. They’re planning a full Christmas takeover.

“So my crazy idea was to kind of take each room of this building and to turn each room into a different theme,” explained Cole.

Cole plans to make her vision boards come to life, turning the private dining room into a winter wonderland.

“It’s going to be a lot of blue and white. We’re going to have blue lights suspended from the ceiling of the reigning blue tree in the corner,” she explained.

She also plans to transform their main dining area into Whoville from the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

“Each booth is going to be its own individual Who-hut, so there’ll be colorful roofs that are lined with buffalo plaid on the inside to give a cozy feel,” said added.

Finally, guests can hop on board the Polar Express at the Grand Central ‘Finch’ Station located at the bar.

“You get that magic ticket to get into Goldfinch, and you’ll be able to form a seat at the bar. Our bar is going to be aligned with a custom train front,” said Cole.

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery is also stocking up their menu with holiday cheer. They’ve added new holiday cocktails as well as 15 different entrées and brunch items.

The Christmas takeover officially begins December 1 and will run through January.

Santa will be making two stops at the restaurant. Stop by and take a photo with him Dec. 4 and 18.

