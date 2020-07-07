DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Patrum and Tony Hesselman envisioned being coffee shop owners for a long time, but then COVID-19 happened.

”We definitely reconsidered doing it just to make sure the economy was going to remain stable enough to support it,” Patrum said.

Patrum said their business plan was well-positioned for a pandemic, even if that was not the initial intent.

”Since we do not necessarily have a dining room we felt a little bit more comfortable with taking the risk and figured it might be more common for places to have things to go, so this would fit right in,” Patrum said. “I do not think that we are going to let the pandemic slow us down at all; we are going to keep pushing through and give it everything we got.”

And that is how Buz Coffee & Energy was born. Despite having previous experience as a business owner, Patrum said this is new territory.

”The pandemic definitely raises a different awareness,” Patrum said. “You have to be more aware of cleanliness and also just be a little bit more conscious of your day to day business, interacting with the customers.”

And with so many people looking to support local shops, they have had to figure out ways to stand out from others. That is why they made it the only coffee shop in the surrounding downtown area with a drive-thru option, but, even with that, they looked for additional ways to stand out.

”The thing that makes us different from other drive-thru coffee shops is that we have some energy-drink blends, so we are able to create a product for a different demographic,” Patrum said.

To other entrepreneurs considering diving in right now, co-owner Tony Hesselman has this advice: Do it!

”Do not let fear get in the way,” Hesselman said. “This is one of those things that, if you have the itch to do it, just go for it because you cannot have any regrets if you went for it no matter how it works out.”

