SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Park ranger Jason Dykstra said no ice is 100% safe.

Now that it’s getting colder, more people are venturing out onto frozen bodies of water. At Lake Macbride in Solon, Dykstra said the ice is averaging one-and-a-half to two inches thick, which isn’t safe. The DNR’s website says ice should be at least four inches thick for fishing and five for snowmobiling.

Fluctuating temperatures like we’ve been having, wildlife and water currents all affect ice thickness. Dysktra said people should bring a friend, cell phone and wearable ice picks if they go out. He says it’s also important to check ice thickness frequently as they go along.

“People kind of take it for granted that if you get a few cold days you’re gunna have good, safe ice and it’s just not the case,” Dykstra said.

Today, Dysktra noticed tracks going into and coming out of a hole in the ice of Lake Macbride, indicating that someone had fallen in and managed to self-rescue. That area of the lake was 12 to 15 feet deep, he says. Others may not be as lucky, which could result in a life-threatening situation depending on emergency response time.

