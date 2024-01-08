Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Working Iowa: Univ. of Iowa programs help address need for EMTs/paramedics

An EMT, paramedic program at the University of Iowa is helping prepare people to work in a high demand field.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An EMT, paramedic program at the University of Iowa is helping prepare people to work in a high demand field.

One of the things you can learn in the hands-on program is how to intubate someone to help them breathe. Several life-like mannequins are available to students.

”These mannequins allow us to really simulate all that type of stuff and make it almost like the point where they’re actually going in somebody’s house and doing an assessment,” said Jon Dunham, Clinical Coordinator & EMT Educator.

The one-semester long EMT program prepares students for an important career that allows them to start working quickly.

”One of the nice things about the EMS profession is there’s not a firm college degree requirement to enter the profession. So you can start as an EMT get that certificate, get a state certification and work as an EMT, move on to paramedic school,” Paul Ganss said, Director of Emergency Medical Services Learning Resources Center.

It’s a career field that needs more workers.

“We hear just around the state of Iowa alone. We have a lot of services that struggle to staff ambulances. We have smaller communities as you probably heard that have lost ambulance services because they don’t have enough EMTs or paramedics in the community to staff those vehicles,” Ganss explained.

Those who’ve worked in the field say it’s an opportunity to help people.

“It’s cool to go to someone’s house become a detective ask the questions that you need and decide what critical aspect or intervention I’m going to do to help save them,” said Dunham.

You can register for the program here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night
Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night
Quiet tonight but Winter Storm Watches & Warnings are in effect starting Monday
Powerful winter storm moves in with significant travel impacts Mon-Tue
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Only minor damage sustained in Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Only minor damage sustained in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

Latest News

An EMT, paramedic program at the University of Iowa is helping prepare people to work in a...
Working Iowa: Univ. of Iowa programs help address need for EMTs/paramedics
Cedar Rapids Police Department.
Working Iowa: Deadline approaching for Cedar Rapids Police applicants
An application deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to join the Cedar Rapids police...
Working Iowa: Deadline approaching for Cedar Rapids Police applicants
ServiceMaster by Rice in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Working Iowa: ServiceMaster by Rice looks to add to team