Working Iowa: Univ. of Iowa programs help address need for EMTs/paramedics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An EMT, paramedic program at the University of Iowa is helping prepare people to work in a high demand field.

One of the things you can learn in the hands-on program is how to intubate someone to help them breathe. Several life-like mannequins are available to students.

”These mannequins allow us to really simulate all that type of stuff and make it almost like the point where they’re actually going in somebody’s house and doing an assessment,” said Jon Dunham, Clinical Coordinator & EMT Educator.

The one-semester long EMT program prepares students for an important career that allows them to start working quickly.

”One of the nice things about the EMS profession is there’s not a firm college degree requirement to enter the profession. So you can start as an EMT get that certificate, get a state certification and work as an EMT, move on to paramedic school,” Paul Ganss said, Director of Emergency Medical Services Learning Resources Center.

It’s a career field that needs more workers.

“We hear just around the state of Iowa alone. We have a lot of services that struggle to staff ambulances. We have smaller communities as you probably heard that have lost ambulance services because they don’t have enough EMTs or paramedics in the community to staff those vehicles,” Ganss explained.

Those who’ve worked in the field say it’s an opportunity to help people.

“It’s cool to go to someone’s house become a detective ask the questions that you need and decide what critical aspect or intervention I’m going to do to help save them,” said Dunham.

You can register for the program here.

