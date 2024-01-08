Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Worker dies after falling off roof, police say

Authorities say say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive. (SOURCE: KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) – A worker in Minnesota died while on the job after he fell off a roof Thursday morning.

Police in North Mankato said 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena was pronounced dead at the scene at RDO Equipment on Lor Ray Drive.

Officials said Lara-Mena fell about 30 feet from the roof of the commercial building just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Attempts made to resuscitate Lara-Mena were unsuccessful, and the exact cause and manner of his death is being determined by authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is investigating the death along with North Mankato Police.

Copyright 2024 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
Quiet tonight but Winter Storm Watches & Warnings are in effect starting Monday
Powerful winter storm moves in with significant travel impacts Mon-Tue
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night
Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night
Expected snowfall amounts from Monday, January 8, to Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
Winter storm moves in on Monday, bringing significant impacts to eastern Iowa
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion

Latest News

Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies
FILE - Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler addresses attendees at the...
Florida Republicans oust state party chairman facing rape allegations in critical election year
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
FILE - In this Thursday, June 4, 2015, file photo, Lay's products, a PepsiCo brand, are...
Major supermarket drops PepsiCo products for becoming too expensive
Anna Eisenhart grew up in the horse-and-buggy days but went on to become a NASA engineer who...
'I loved my job': Retired NASA engineer celebrates her 107th birthday