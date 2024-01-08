Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night
Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Expected snowfall amounts from Monday, January 8, to Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
A few snow showers tonight, more significant winter storm early next week
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Perry school leaders address when school will reopen, resources available

Latest News

The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Ohio teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
Eastern Iowa vendors adjust to the rising costs of weddings
Eastern Iowa vendors adjust to the rising costs of weddings
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen as lawmakers prepare to depart for the holiday recess, at the...
Congressional leaders announce agreement on topline spending levels, a key step to averting shutdown
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
The Pentagon adds new details about Austin’s secretive hospital stay and the delay in telling Biden