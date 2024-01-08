Two rescued after UTV rollover crash in Wapello

WAPELLO, Iowa (KWQC) - Wapello Fire and Rescue responded to a UTV rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

At 3:12 p.m. on Jan. 7, Wapello Fire and Rescue was called for a UTV rollover accident with injuries on I Avenue about half a mile north of County Road G-62 in rural Wapello.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a UTV resting on it’s side leaking fuel with two people still inside and were unable to get out.

The people were assisted out of the vehicle and moved to an ambulance for evaluation.

Fire crews contained the fuel spill and assisted with removal of the vehicle. Per department policy, the identity of the people will not be disclosed.

The department reminds people that some area gravel roads are slick and to please use caution.

