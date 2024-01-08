Show You Care
‘Troubling, traumatic’: Former teacher describes her life after being shot by 6-year-old student

Abby Zwerner opened up about the trauma and struggles she has endured after being shot by a student. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is speaking out.

Abby Zwerner says the past year has changed her life, adding that she suffers from PTSD and depression.

“Troubling. Traumatic. Mostly downs and not ups. I was diagnosed with PTSD. Anxiety has raised. Depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally,” she said.

The 26-year-old had to undergo numerous surgeries and spent weeks hospitalized after being shot in the hand and chest.

The former teacher who was shot by her student says her life has changed since the shooting. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)

“You don’t go into an education career regardless of what age you’re teaching and in the back of your head always have that thought of, ‘Well this could be the day someone brings a weapon and opens up, fires at me.’ That’s not what anyone in the education career should even cross their mind,’” she said.

Zwerner says she has taken on a part-time job outside of the education field to make ends meet.

Her $40 million lawsuit against the school system and key administrators is set to go to trial in January 2025.

