Sioux City Police investigate an officer-involved shooting

By Brandon Martin
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are investigating an officer-involved shooting. On Monday, Jan. 8 2024 around 4 A.M. officers responded to a disturbance at the parking ramp of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and the parking ramp will be closed until the investigation is completed. The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) asks the public to avoid the Hard Rock parking ramp until further notice.

Sergeant Tom Gill with the SCPD says the officers involved are okay, just shaken up from the incident. This is a developing story, police will update KTIV with more as the investigation continues

