Significant winter storm will bring heavy snow to Eastern Iowa, impacting travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An impactful winter storm system is beginning to move through the Midwest. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area through Tuesday evening. This was issued by the National Weather Service for the threat of heavy snow and strong, gusty winds.

Through the afternoon, snow in southwestern Iowa will begin to make its way into eastern Iowa, picking up in intensity through the evening as it spreads northeast. Areas up to about U.S. Highway 30 could see snow already by the evening commute, and all of us get into the snowfall by mid- to late-evening. This continues overnight with some of the heaviest snow falling just ahead of the Tuesday morning commute and light to moderate snow still falling throughout the day on Tuesday.

Snow continues into the nighttime hours, becoming moderate to heavy at times. The most likely time period for the heaviest snow, where accumulation rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, will be from around 2:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. Some areas of thundersnow could develop within this time, so you may hear a rumble or thunder or see a flash of lightning. It also sets up a very messy Tuesday morning commute. Those who will be traveling during that time to work or elsewhere, plan on a much slower and longer drive. School schedules will probably face disruption on Tuesday.

More snow is likely for the area throughout Tuesday into Tuesday evening, though there may be som periods during this time where snow intensity turns a little less. Still, enough will be falling to add to our totals, as well as keep travel conditions poor. This will be at the same time as winds will really be increasing as the storm system strengthens and passes near the state, with gusts between 30 to 40 mph or more possible by Tuesday afternoon and evening. This could cause some blowing and drifting snow, and further affect visibility where snow is falling or blowing.

Precipitation winds down by mid- to late-evening on Tuesday, though winds should remain fairly strong into Tuesday night. We’ll see those relax on Wednesday, allowing for travel conditions to begin to improve. The Wednesday morning commute may still see some snow-covered roadways, though, so plan on the potential for disruption there.

Snowfall totals will range between 5 to 10 inches for all of eastern Iowa. A few spots could push a little higher than that, but the wet and heavy nature of the snow will likely keep the total in that range for most. However, that also means that the snow will be harder to move and clear than you might usually expect. Make sure to avoid overexertion and take breaks while shoveling on Tuesday, especially so if you have a pre-existing medical condition like a heart condition.

It could also lead to some tree branch damage and the potential for power outages as winds increase on Tuesday. Be aware of where to find some flashlights or candles in your home in case that occurs in your neighborhood.

Travel plans should be adjusted for the winter storm, with a general recommendation to avoid over-the-road travel if possible starting later this evening into Tuesday evening. If you must travel for work, give yourself plenty of extra time to arrive to your destination and slow down. Turn on your headlights no matter the time of day to make your vehicle more visible to others. Also give extra distance between you and the car and front of you, and brake early for intersections with traffic lights or stop signs.

Wednesday will be a break in our active weather pattern, but another quick-moving disturbance brings us a chance for some snow Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will not have the same potential for heavy snow as the early-week system, but it could give some additional light accumulations to the area and cause a period of slick roadways once again.

Another potentially more impactful storm system develops toward the end of the work week. This could follow a similar path to the early week storm, giving us another round of accumulating snowfall. This storm, though, is still several days away and its path could be impacted by the overall outcome of the early week system. We’ll be watching it closely, and it’s another time period where you should consider potential impacts to your plans from Friday into Friday night.

The net effect of building up a deeper snowpack and multiple storm systems moving through the active weather pattern will be building shots of colder air behind each of them. Highs behind the early week system will be in the 20s for the middle of the week, stepping down toward the 10s for the start of the weekend and only single digits above zero by the start of next week. Lows will follow a similar path, falling below zero by the weekend. Wind chill issues will likely develop during this time, as well, so make sure you’ve got proper winter clothing ready for that time period.

