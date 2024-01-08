CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect across Eastern Iowa beginning on Monday. We had a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with only a few breaks in the clouds in Eastern Iowa. Overnight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-20s.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Winter Storm Monday & Tuesday

Monday morning and through the early afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Monday will rise into the mid to upper 30s. However, snow will begin to move in from the south beginning late Monday afternoon and evening. Snow showers, heavy at times, will continue through Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. High winds are also possible on Tuesday with gusts over 30 mph. 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected across the entirety of Eastern Iowa. Therefore, Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued for Eastern Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning begins on Monday morning and continues through Tuesday evening. The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday evening and continues through early Wednesday Morning. The Winter Storm will make travel challenging beginning by Monday evening and potentially continuing through Wednesday morning. Therefore, be flexible with any travel plans. If you have to be on the roads during the storm, make sure to travel slowly and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

Quiet tonight but Winter Storm Watches & Warnings are in effect starting Monday (KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team)

After the Early Week Storm

Another chance for snow is possible at the end of the workweek on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 30s are expected through Wednesday before they drop into the 20s, teens, and single digits beginning Thursday.

