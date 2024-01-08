Messages from across Iowa helping grieving Perry community

PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - Students and staff at Perry High School have received an outpouring of support from across Iowa as they grieve following Thursday’s deadly shooting.

The shooting killed an 11-year-old and injured seven other people, including the school’s principal.

Officials say a 17-year-old student opened fire inside his high school - before turning the gun on himself.

A graduate of Perry High School, Emma Olejniczak is now a guidance counselor in a neighboring school district. But she’s using her counseling skills to act as grief support for the students of Perry.

Olejniczak says positive messages are flooding social media, and help is coming from across Iowa.

She says those words are a testament to the Perry community.

“No one’s angry, no one’s resentful, everyone’s showing grace, giving time, allowing for peace,” Olejniczak said. “We could have reacted with rumors and with allegations, name blaming and finger pointing, but my social media feed is full of Blue Jay strong and Perry Pride.”

She also praised the courage of the students.

“I think they’re showing extreme courage and grit … they are giving me strength and they’re giving me hope in such times of crisis and they’re very mature in their thinking.”

Eleven-year-old Ahmir Jolliff was killed in the school shooting. He was in sixth grade.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home – Perry Chapel.

His funeral will be on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Overflow seating will be across the street at First Christian Church.

