“It’s something that I’ve earned.” Sandfort stepping up to challenge of increased role for Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The adjustment from 2023 to 2024 hasn’t been an easy one for Payton Sandfort.

For the last two years he’s come off the bench behind an All-American. This season the target is on his back.

“It’s hard moving into a new role, you’re on top of the scouting report so you have to find new ways to score,” Sandfort said Saturday after Iowa’s 86-77 win over Rutgers. “But if I can get myself in rhythm and just go out there and play my game, quit thinking about it, I think that‘s where I can excel.”

Sandfort was the Big Ten’s sixth man of the year last season, playing in 21 minutes per game. This year, he says adjusting to the extra minutes and extra defensive pressure has been difficult.

“I have to keep up the energy that I had in 20 minutes last year for the full 35 or 40,” Sandfort said. “Which could be a hard thing, but it’s something that I’ve earned it’s something that I want.”

Sandfort has stood tall in the face of the new challenge. After struggling against Wisconsin - he scored nine points on January 2nd - he bounced back against Rutgers with 24 points, tying a season high. He also hit five of eight three-pointers, increasing his season rate to 40 percent.

“It just brings a different level when he’s on,” said senior big man Ben Krikke.

“The basket felt like the ocean so that’s always a good feeling,” Sandfort said.

It wasn’t just how much he scored, but when he scored. Iowa went into halftime up by seven after Rutgers’ late three at the buzzer. Sandfort responded with eight points in the first three minutes after halftime.

“We’ve had some trouble at the beginning of halves in the middle of halves, so I kind of took it upon myself to try and make some plays to try and propel us to the W,” Sandfort said. “I’m really proud of our guys, the way we battled. There were some things we could have done better at the end of both halves, but for the most part we fought for the whole game and I’m really proud of us.”

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.