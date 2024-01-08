Iowa food banks prepare for busy summer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Food banks across Eastern Iowa are preparing for what could be their busiest summer as Governor Kim Reynolds pulls the state out of the Summer EBT program.

That program helps families pay for food during the summer. The program provided $40 per month to low-income families to help buy groceries in the summer.

Coming out of the pandemic, Iowa food banks say they were already struggling to fill the need, less funding could lead to more families relying on their services.

“More people than ever turning to food pantries for support,” John Boller, a board member for the Iowa Hunger Coalition, said. “Right now food pantries in Iowa, we are breaking records every week.... We are seeing a historic need.”

Food banks were already struggling after the relinquishing of pandemic-era support programs which helped families and the nonprofits stay afloat.

“During the height of the pandemic when there was more access to SNAP benefits for families, our partners actually saw less need in the community,” Elizabeth Wagner with Table to Table, an Iowa City nonprofit that distributes foods to pantries, said. “However, with the end of those extra benefits, our partners are seeing a 63 percent increase in pantry visits this year.”

The increase in visitors to the pantry results in more stress on their resources.

“We’re running out of food, we don’t have enough human power we’re lacking funding to truly meet the need,” Boller said. “Unfortunately, because the need is so great, we’re falling short.”

Governor Reynolds says she chose to opt Iowa out of the summer EBT program because she says COVID-era support programs aren’t sustainable. She also said the state is planning to expand already existing childhood nutrition programs.

Meanwhile, food pantries across Iowa will continue to fight food insecurity, even as supplies dwindle. Iowans in need can visit foodbankiowa.org to find their nearest food bank.

