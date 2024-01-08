Eastern Iowa vendors adjust to the rising costs of weddings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Wedding industry experts say the cost to put together your dream day is expected to increase this year, and local vendors are feeling the effect.

The wedding planning site Zola estimates the average cost for a wedding this year in Iowa will be just below $18,000 dollars and around $33,000 nationally.

Sarah Bates is a Marion-based baker who spent today talking with potential clients at Z 102.9′s Wedding Celebration & Expo.

She says she’s had to raise prices and she’s also seen people have to scale down their big day.

“For weddings definitely doing smaller cakes and then cupcakes we just work with people you know. You don’t need a $1,000 wedding cake but we can do more doable sized wedding cake,” said Bates who owns Iced Bakery.

