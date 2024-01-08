Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
COLLETTE Visit Magical Rhine & Moselle Rivers
Advertise With Us

Eastern Iowa vendors adjust to the rising costs of weddings

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Wedding industry experts say the cost to put together your dream day is expected to increase this year, and local vendors are feeling the effect.

The wedding planning site Zola estimates the average cost for a wedding this year in Iowa will be just below $18,000 dollars and around $33,000 nationally.

Sarah Bates is a Marion-based baker who spent today talking with potential clients at Z 102.9′s Wedding Celebration & Expo.

She says she’s had to raise prices and she’s also seen people have to scale down their big day.

“For weddings definitely doing smaller cakes and then cupcakes we just work with people you know. You don’t need a $1,000 wedding cake but we can do more doable sized wedding cake,” said Bates who owns Iced Bakery.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night
Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Expected snowfall amounts from Monday, January 8, to Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
A few snow showers tonight, more significant winter storm early next week
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Perry school leaders address when school will reopen, resources available

Latest News

generic fire
2 pets dead after house fire in Marion
Carnival begins in New Orleans with Phunny Phorty Phellows, king cakes, Joan of Arc parade
Carnival begins in New Orleans with Phunny Phorty Phellows, king cakes, Joan of Arc parade
Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries to isolated communities after Japan quakes kill 128...
Snow hinders rescues and aid deliveries to isolated communities after Japan quakes kill 128 people
Florida's Greek community celebrates the Epiphany with annual dive into water to retrieve cross
Florida’s Greek community celebrates the Epiphany with annual dive into water to retrieve cross