Eastern Iowa lawmakers share priorities for 2024 legislative session

Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa state lawmakers are headed back to Des Moines for the 2024 legislative session that starts Monday.

TV9 spoke to four Eastern Iowa lawmakers, two Democrats and two Republicans, to hear what voters should expect to see in the coming months.

When we talked to Republicans, the first thing both of them brought up: taxes.

Rep. Cindy Golding (R- House District 83) said she is especially concerned about property taxes. She talked about how recent steep jumps in assessed value mean homeowners are now paying much more and about how a law signed last year has what Golding thought were unforeseen consequences for the cities and towns that use that revenue.

“The bill that they put in last year put some limitations on some of the bonding capacity that the city has, and lumps some of those dollars together and said you can’t raise more than that,” said Golding.

“In my district, I have 11 small towns. And I have heard from seven of them how the changes made to the real estate tax funding stream might not have harmed cities like Cedar Rapids or growing cities like Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, but the small towns were hurt by some of the limitations.”

She added, “For our smaller towns that are already struggling, this was a very difficult bill that was passed. So I’d like to see tweaks to it.”

However, her colleague Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R- House District 82) said there would be no “wholesale changes” to last year’s bill.

“I certainly am sensitive to some small-town concerns, but I reject any and all classifications of last year’s bill as a cut. That’s just false,” said Kaufmann. “I’ve had many towns reach out to me and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, we can’t survive all these cuts.’ And I said, ‘What cut? We didn’t do any cuts. We provided a less of an increase.’”

Kaufmann added he was looking to making changes when it comes to income taxes.

“One of my biggest priorities this session will be figuring out how low and how fast we can lower income taxes,” he said.

Democratic lawmaker Sami Scheetz (D- House District 78) said, “We’ve heard, including from the Governor, that their ultimate goal is to eliminate the income tax. Translate that for people back home in Cedar Rapids—that means that they’re going to be, there’s going to be a huge increase in our sales and property taxes.”

The Democratic lawmakers had different priorities. Scheetz said he was hopeful a bill he was sponsoring would pass. He said House File 575 would give over 23,000 kids access to free school lunch.

Sen. Zach Wahls (D- Senate District 43) said he would be introducing two bills early on.

“The first bills is to make sure we are enshrining protections for access to contraception into Iowa law,” said Wahls. “The second law I plan to introduce is a universal background checks bill that will make sure that we are able to reinstate background checks for the sale of private handguns.”

GOP lawmakers control both the Iowa House and Senate, so Democrats will have to work with Republicans to get any bills passed.

“I ask people to stay involved, to follow what’s happening in the legislature,” said Scheetz.

