Caitlin Clark breaks Big Ten ‘Player of the Week’ record

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following her 14th career triple-double against Rutgers, Caitlin Clark has earned the Big Ten ‘Player of the Week’ honor once again.

This is Clark’s 24th time being named the Big Ten ‘Player of the Week’, breaking former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson’s previous 23 time record.

Clark has won the honor six times already this season, the same number of times she won the weekly award last season. She has 51 career games with 25+ points, 5+ assists, and 5+ rebounds - an NCAA best.

The #4 Hawkeyes will hit the road to face Purdue on Jan. 10th. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcast on Peacock and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

