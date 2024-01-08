9 Who Care honoree Arsh Pal uses gift of art to give thousands of dollars to charity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Each year KCRG-TV9 honors 9 outstanding volunteers in our community. This year, a 13-year-old artist is being recognized for how he’s turning his gift into a way to give to others.

From a young age, Arsh Pal has painted.

”For my eighth birthday, my parents got me art supplies and that’s kind of how I, I just started from there,” he said.

Pal used his art to raise money to support Riverview Center and their services for children who’ve been sexually abused or seen domestic violence.

”It’s kind of compelling when you get a you know, a tween at that point reaching out to you and saying I want to help,” said Gwen Bramlet-Hecker, Executive Director of Riverview Center.

Pal painted at the groups’ Hope and Healing Art Gallery, earning money, then he turned around and donated.

“With the money that I got from selling my artwork. I knew it would go to a good cause,” said Pal.

He’s not just giving money, but his time.

Pal visited Stonehill Communities while living in Dubuque to teach art lessons to the residents there.

“They really enjoyed it the first time so I came back and kept doing it with them,” Pal said.

He continues to give back one stoke at a time, including thousands of dollars to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It supports kids with cancer so I really, I really like that so I really wanted to donate to St. Jude,” Pal explained.

With a tiny brush he’s making a big difference.

“So far I have donated over $17,000,” Pal said of his art over the years.

One of his pieces now greets each person who visits the Riverview Center in Waterloo.

“It’s the first thing that people notice when they come in,” said Bramlet-Hecker.

“I mean there’s a lot of adults who haven’t figured out their power to use their gifts and talents to help others and the fact that he learned that so early is just I’m a big believer in role modeling out in the world and I just think he’s the exact type of person that we need to be focused. Like we need to be featuring like this,” she added.

Pal has been featured nationally from Good Morning America, to the Washington Post. It’s recognition he appreciates, but never went looking for.

“No, I mean I didn’t know I would go this far. I mean and I’m really happy that it’s been able to, I’ve been able to like to share my story with other people,” said Pal.

“I feel really, I feel really happy inside,” he added.

