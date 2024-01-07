Woman injured after shots fired in Marion
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday Marion Police went to the Southview Drive and Ridge Drive area after receiving reports of shots fired. Once officials arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have discerned that the shooting was due to a family dispute and that there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation.
