A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night
(KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Eastern Iowa. The watch goes into effect Monday night and continues through Tuesday night.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

Heavy snow will be possible at times beginning Monday evening and then extending over the area Monday night. In addition to the heavy snow, high winds are also possible with this system. Even though the snowfall is expected to end by Wednesday morning, blowing snow will still be a possibility.

The Winter Storm will cause impacts to travel beginning Monday evening and into the Wednesday morning commute. Therefore, be flexible with any travel plans. If you have to be on the roads during the storm, make sure to travel slowly and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

Your First Alert of Impacts within the Next 5 Days
An active wintry pattern brings multiple snow chances

