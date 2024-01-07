A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Monday Night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Eastern Iowa. The watch goes into effect Monday night and continues through Tuesday night.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Heavy snow will be possible at times beginning Monday evening and then extending over the area Monday night. In addition to the heavy snow, high winds are also possible with this system. Even though the snowfall is expected to end by Wednesday morning, blowing snow will still be a possibility.

The Winter Storm will cause impacts to travel beginning Monday evening and into the Wednesday morning commute. Therefore, be flexible with any travel plans. If you have to be on the roads during the storm, make sure to travel slowly and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

