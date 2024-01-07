Only minor damage sustained in Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 4 a.m. the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded after receiving a report of smoke in an apartment building.

When crews arrived at the scene they located the fire in a first-floor apartment in a two-story apartment building. Firefighters entered the building and quickly put out the fire. There were no occupants in the apartment at the time of the fire. However, there were people in other apartments in the building. Only minor damage was sustained due to the fire and no one was injured.

The Cedar Rapids Police, Area Ambulance, and Mid American Energy all assisted the Cedar Rapids Fire Department during the incident.

