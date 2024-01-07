Show You Care
Nikki Haley visits North Liberty as caucus draws closer

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley also made stops in eastern Iowa, working to win voters over before the Iowa caucuses.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley made stops in eastern Iowa on January 6, working to win voters over before the Iowa caucuses.

Haley and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu spoke at Field Day Brewing Company in North Liberty. She stressed her support of term limits for congress members, the need for America to be tough on China, and making the U.S. energy independent.

Haley also criticized Donald Trump, saying it’s time for a new Republican leader.

“I think President Trump was the right president for the right time. I agree with a lot of his policies but rightly or wrongly chaos follows him,” Haley said. “We know that chaos follows him and we can’t have a country in disarray and world on fire and go through four more years of chaos because we won’t survive it.”

Arden Svoboda, of Coralville, who attended the event, said he’s undecided ahead of the caucuses, but he likes Haley’s proposed solutions.

“I think Trump was good for our country, but I feel that Nikki can take what Trump has and can use it to America’s benefit,” Svoboda said.

Haley has a stop at the Olympic Theater in downtown Cedar Rapids on January 11.

