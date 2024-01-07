Show You Care
Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday & Sunday Night

We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with a few breaks in the clouds. Sunday’s highs will rise into the low to mid-30s. Overnight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-20s. Monday morning and through the early afternoon we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night

Monday & Tuesday

Highs on Monday will rise into the mid to upper 30s. However, snow will begin to move in from the south beginning late Monday afternoon and evening. Snow showers, heavy at times, will continue through Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. High winds are also possible on Tuesday. The highest snowfall totals are expected in the southeast where 6 or more inches will be possible. Therefore,  a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Eastern Iowa. The Watch goes into effect on Monday night and continues through Tuesday night. The Winter Storm will make travel challenging beginning by Monday evening and potentially continuing through Wednesday morning. Therefore, be flexible with any travel plans. If you have to be on the roads during the storm, make sure to travel slowly and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night

Wednesday & Beyond

Another chance for snow is possible at the end of the workweek on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 30s are expected through Wednesday before they drop into the 20s, teens, and single digits beginning Thursday.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, but a Winter Storm Watch is in effect beginning Monday night

