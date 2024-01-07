McCollum scores 15 as No. 11 Oklahoma tops Iowa State, 71-63

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Javian McCollum had 15 points and five assists, and No. 11 Oklahoma defeated Iowa State 71-63 on Saturday in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Milos Uzan scored 12 points, Le’Tre Darthard scored 11 and Sam Godwin added 10 points and six rebounds for the Sooners (13-1).

Hason Ward, Milan Momcilovic and Robert Jones each scored 12 points for Iowa State (11-3). The Sooners held Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State’s scoring leader for the season, to four points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Iowa State had won six straight, all by double digits. The Cyclones, who entered the day averaging 86.2 points per game, shot 42.6% from the field, including 3 of 16 from 3-point range.

Darthard’s 3-pointer with just over three minutes remaining put the Sooners up 62-58. On Oklahoma’s next possession, with the home crowd standing, Godwin scored a layup on an assist from McCollum to push the lead to six and force an Iowa State timeout. Oklahoma remained in control from there.

Oklahoma led 32-26 at halftime. Lipsey had two points on 1-for-6 shooting, and Iowa State made just 1 of 8 3-pointers before the break. It was just the second time this season Iowa State failed to score at least 30 points in the first half this season.

Oklahoma’s Otega Oweh, the Sooners’ leading scorer with 15.5 points per game for the season, was held scoreless before the break.

Iowa State scored the first six points of the second half to tie the game at 32 before Oklahoma responded with a 3-pointer by McCollum.

Iowa State’s Ward missed a free throw, then ran in, leaped up to collect the bounce and threw down a powerful two-handed dunk in traffic that cut Iowa State’s deficit to 37-34. The game see-sawed from there.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were one of the top teams receiving Top 25 votes and missed an opportunity to crack the rankings.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got another quality win as they continue to bounce back from their only loss of the season against North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts Houston on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma: Visits TCU on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.