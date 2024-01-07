Show You Care
Kent scores 24 to lead Indiana State over Northern Iowa 77-66

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jayson Kent scored 24 points as Indiana State beat Northern Iowa 77-66 on Sunday.

Kent added 13 rebounds for the Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Swope scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Ryan Conwell was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and four steals.

Bowen Born led the Panthers (7-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and two steals. Jacob Hutson added 14 points and six rebounds for Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson also had seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

