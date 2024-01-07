Foundation 2 Crisis Services hosts semi-colon tattoo event

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Foundation 2 Crisis Services partnered up with local tattoo artist Art by Lin for their semi-colon tattoo event on Saturday.

This is Foundation 2′s second time partnering with artist Lindsay Shriver. People could pick from a list of 10 different semi-colon-themed tattoos. Each cost $75 and about half of those proceeds went back to Foundation 2.

The semicolon tattoo is considered a symbol of strength through thoughts of suicide and other mental health issues.

“When it comes to suicide prevention, the semi-colon is a great symbol of we’re choosing to go on even when things are tough,” Katie Curtis, Foundation 2′s development director, said. “It’s so great to have so many people show up for the event and really have an opportunity to honor somebody that they love or to do something in memory of somebody they love or maybe their own story that they want to share,” she said.

Curtis said it was nice to see so many people coming out to support the event. She said they hope to do it again next year.

