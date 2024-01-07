A few snow showers tonight, more significant winter storm early next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern continues to turn more active in the coming days, with the early week storm system still set to bring wintry impacts to eastern Iowa.

Areas of flurries or light snow showers are possible on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, which could result in a couple of slick roadways in some spots. Most of this activity will be quite light, but it may result in a dusting to a few tenths of an inch of accumulation. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s overnight with relatively light winds.

After a quiet Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures toward the mid 30s, attention turns toward the storm system that we’ve been talking about for several days. Little has changed in our overall thinking about the development of this storm, though some of the finer details have shifted slightly. A low pressure system should develop in the southern plains, tracking east across the southern Ozarks, and then northeast toward the Great Lakes. Plentiful moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be available to this system, and it should strengthen as it tracks northeast.

Precipitation will begin in eastern Iowa by Monday evening into Monday night, perhaps starting as a rain and snow mix in some spots. A change to just snow is likely as the night goes on into Tuesday, with precipitation lingering as late as Tuesday evening before lifting away to the northeast.

The track of the system has pulled a little closer to eastern Iowa in the last day’s worth of data and new information we have. This places us closer to the swath of heaviest snowfall, which could lead to a more impactful set of wintry conditions. Accumulating snow is likely in eastern Iowa, with most areas receiving the most they’ve seen so far this season. A band of 3 to 6 inches of snow is likely for the southeast third to half of the TV9 viewing area, with some adjustment to these totals still possible over the next 24 hours as the storm gets a little bit closer.

Strong winds will also be a factor on Tuesday especially, with gusts then likely to reach or exceed 30 to 40 mph at times. While the temperature structure of the atmosphere will favor wetter snow with this storm system, winds of this strength can still cause some blowing and drifting. It can also make driving difficult, and further reduce visibility in areas where snow is falling.

Bottom line: Plan on the potential for disruptions to travel starting Monday evening and lasting through at least Tuesday evening. Tuesday morning’s commute to work and school could be especially tricky for most of the area. Travel plans should be reconsidered if you plan on driving during these times.

Watch a briefing from Meteorologist Corey Thompson on the upcoming storm system:

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

After this system exits, we have a window of quieter weather for much of Tuesday night into Wednesday, though winds will remain strong on Tuesday night. Another storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, giving us a shot at some lighter snowfall than the early week system.

The active pattern persists into the weekend, with additional chances for snow on Friday and again by Sunday. With several days until these systems, details and timing may change. There is the potential for more wintry impacts from each of these, though, and we urge you to stay tuned for further updates as we get closer.

Temperatures will also turn significantly colder by next weekend, with the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season likely.

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.