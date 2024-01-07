Show You Care
DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids as 2024 caucuses approach

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was in Cedar Rapids after making several stops across eastern Iowa.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in Cedar Rapids during a tour of eastern Iowa on Saturday. His multiple campaign stops come as we’re just over a week away from the GOP caucuses.

Tommy’s Restaurant was packed with people who came to hear the presidential hopeful and make up their minds about him.

“I’m going to go to the caucus with an open mind and listen to the others, but from the beginning, I have been for Ron DeSantis,” Jan McMann, a voter at the event, said.

“I’m undecided right now,” Joel Janss, another voter, said.

DeSantis said winning over undecided voters is the name of the game at this point.

“As the calendar flipped, you see a lot of these undecided voters coming out to these events now, which is really, really positive,” DeSantis said.

According to an Iowa State University/Civiqs poll posted Dec. 14th, DeSantis remains in second place behind former president Donald Trump as the top pick for likely caucus-goers. The gap between DeSantis and third-place Nikki Haley has shrunk. DeSantis dropped from 18% to 17% between November and December while Haley grew from 12% to 15%.

“[Haley is] not really, I think, in tune with the values of the people of Iowa,” DeSantis said.

In the final days before the caucus, DeSantis is trying to stand out from the other GOP candidates.

“Donald Trump’s running for his issues, Nikki Haley’s running for her donors issues, I’m running for your issues,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, voters are looking for what sets a candidate apart.

“All of them are saying pretty much the same thing as far as yes, we need to get rid of Biden, we need we need a Republican back running this country,” Janss said.

