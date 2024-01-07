Show You Care
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say

Dryden Quigley reports on a neighbor's reaction to the murder.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Authorities in Tennessee say the search for a missing 76-year-old woman has come to a tragic end after she was found dead. Her husband is accused of killing her.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for 76-year-old Jackie Glynn, the same day her body was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old Joseph Glynn, in Smithville. She had last been seen on New Year’s Day at the couple’s home in Nashville, WSMV reports.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a missing person investigation revealed Joseph Glynn was responsible for his wife’s death. Police say he admitted to hitting her in the head with a hammer on New Year’s Day then driving her body to their Smithville property to bury her the next day.

Joseph Glynn was arrested Saturday and charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering. He remains in custody on a $1,030,000 bond.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Glynn had the hole his wife was buried in dug on Dec. 16, weeks before her murder. Sheriff Patrick Ray said the suspect told the contractor he needed the hole, which was 6-feet wide, 10-feet long and 6-feet deep, for a burn pit.

Deputies say Jackie Glynn’s body was found “deep down” inside a plastic vehicle cargo box. Roofing shingles were piled on top, nearly filling the rest of the hole, and then covered with dirt.

Joseph Glynn disposed of the murder weapon by throwing it into the Keltonburg Community Center, according to the sheriff’s office. In addition to throwing away the murder weapon, he allegedly admitted to officers that he sold some of his wife’s belongings after the murder.

Three days after the murder took place, police say Joseph Glynn contacted a local realtor looking to list the Smithville property for sale but was unable to do so due to the realtor being out of town.

Police say Joseph Glynn told his wife’s children she had decided to leave him because she was terminally ill, but her doctor told them that wasn’t true. His statements to the family were inconsistent, according to police.

The children are working with police to determine what exactly happened.

