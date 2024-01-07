2 pets dead after house fire in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on the 2100 block of 8th Ave just before 2pm. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the house, with a fire inside. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the initial point of origin, then found the fire had extended into the attic space. They extinguished the fire there before it spread any further.

Officials say the person who lived there made it out of the home and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but two pets in the home succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Marion was assisted by two companies from Cedar Rapids Fire and AAS.

