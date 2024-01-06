UNI, with 20 points from Maya McDermott, takes down Indiana State 85-79

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a back-and-forth first half, UNI never trailed in the second , earning a tightly-contested 85-79 win over Indiana State.

Emerson Green broke a 46-46 tie with a pair of free throws, then scored five more points to extend the Panther lead to 54-45. Green scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half.

Maya McDermott led the way for the Panthers with 20 points and four assists. Kaybe Laube went 3-of-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to seal the game for UNI.

Indiana State coughed the ball up 15 times leading to 20 points for UNI.

Chelsea Cain led the Sycamores with 18 points.

With the win, UNI moves to 3-9 on the season, 2-1 in MVC play.

